Sunday sport: 14-man Clare too strong for Cork, ref row opens world snooker final

GAA

Clare have taken an impressive victory over Cork in the third round of the Munster Hurling Championship.

Brian Lohan's side got off to a flying start, outscoring the Rebels 0-13 to 0-4 in the opening 25 minutes. Although Kieran Kingston's men pulled it back to 0-17 0-11 by half-time, Clare showed no sign of easing up.

As Clare pushed their lead to eight points, a goal from Alan Connelly 12 minutes into the second half went against the run of play, however, when Clare's Ian Galvin was shown a red card, reducing his county to 14 men, a Cork comeback looked like a possibility.

Failing to make use of the extra man, the Rebels remained on the back foot, with a goal from Darragh Fitzgibbon on the cusp of extra-time giving his county a flattering two-point loss, ending 0-28 to 2-20.

Dublin meanwhile have three wins from three in the Leinster Hurling Championship, as Mattie Kenny's men recorded a 0-27 to 1-16 win over Westmeath to remain unbeaten.

Galway claimed a narrow win over Kilkenny to end the Cats run of wins. Despite leading 1-17 to 2-8 at half-time, Kilkenny put the Tribesmen to the pin of their collars in the second-half. However, Galway held on to win by the narrowest of margins, with the game finishing 1-24 to 3-17.

Also in the Leinster Championship, Wexford got their first win on the board after beating Laois 6-21 to 0-12.

In the Ulster Football Championship, Derry booked their place in a semi-final against Monaghan at the expense of reigning All-Ireland champions Tyrone. The side will have to come through the qualifiers after a chastening 1-18 to 0-10 defeat in Omagh.

In the Leinster Football Championship, Meath and Kildare booked their places in the semi-finals. The Royals beat Wicklow by 4-13 to 1-12 in Navan, while Kildare got past Louth 2-22 to 0-12. They join Dublin and Westmeath in the final four.

Boxing

Katie Taylor says she wants to continue making history after winning a fight billed as the biggest ever in women's boxing overnight.

The Bray native retained her status as the undisputed lightweight champion with a split points victory over Amanda Serrano in New York.

It was the first time a women's fight topped the bill at the iconic Madison Square Garden, with Taylor describing it as the best moment of her career.

Conor McGregor and Jake Paul have traded jabs over the fight - despite not being the boxers in the ring.

Soccer

Arsenal tightened their grip on fourth place in the Premier League after goals from centre-backs Rob Holding and Gabriel delivered a 2-1 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium.

Spurs boosted their hopes of a Champions League place after a comfortable 3-1 victory over Leicester earlier, where two scores from Heung-min Son and a Harry Kane goal saw them keep the pressure on their north London rivals.

Everton proved their heart for a relegation scrap with a rousing 1-0 victory over Chelsea at a jubilant Goodison Park, with goalscorer Richarlison and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford the heroes.

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic and Rangers played out a 1-1 draw after Jota's first-half goal for the Hoops was cancelled out by a second-half strike from Fashion Sakala. It means Celtic retain their six-point lead at the top of the table with three games remaining.

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan accused referee Olivier Marteel of “looking for trouble” after an angry exchange marred the opening session of the World Snooker Championship final against Judd Trump in Sheffield.

The Rocket is aiming to join Stephen Hendry in becoming the only men to win seven world titles at the Crucible, with the championship final live overnight.

Golf

Stephanie Meadow is in a tie for 12th at the Palos Verdes Championship on the LPGA Tour.

A four-under-par third round of 68 in California has her four-under all round and just four shots off the lead that is held by Australian Hannah Green. The Antrim native will get her final round under way around 8.45pm Irish time.

Leona Maguire failed to make the cut on six-over.

Elsewhere, world number two Jon Rahm will take a two-shot lead into the final round of the PGA's Mexico Open. The Spaniard is 15-under-par with Graeme McDowell representing the Irish interest back on four-under and in a tie for 54th.

Rugby

Clontarf are the All-Ireland League Division 1A champions for the third time after surviving a frantic finish to beat Terenure College 29-23 in the decider at the Aviva Stadium.