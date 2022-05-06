Stephen Bradley to remain at Shamrock Rovers despite Lincoln City offer

James Cox

Stephen Bradley is set to remain in charge at Shamrock Rovers after turning down an offer from League One club Lincoln City.

Bradley has guided Rovers to two League of Ireland Premier Division titles in the last two seasons, so the news will be welcomed by Rovers fans.

There had been widespread speculation that the 37-year-old was strongly considering a move to England.

"During the past few days, there has been much speculation about my immediate future as Shamrock Rovers Head Coach. I would like to thank Lincoln City for expressing an interest in speaking to me about their vacant managerial position. Like every manager and coach, I one day have an ambition to test myself in different countries and at different levels of the game," Bradley said today.

"But right now, I am very happy to stay and continue my work at Shamrock Rovers. I love this club and I feel that our work here is not yet complete.

"The exceptional squad of players that we’ve built and our incredible fans makes me feel so hungry that we have a real opportunity to achieve more success at home and in Europe to match the ambitious targets the we have set ourselves as a club over the next few years.

"I would like to thank the Chairman and the Board for their counsel and support over the past few days. We have a huge few months coming up starting with tonight at home against Finn Harps and me, my staff and the players are ready to go!"