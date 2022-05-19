Sport on TV this weekend: Your essential guide

Tomas Doherty
There is a strong line-up of sport on TV this weekend, including major tournaments in tennis and golf, a Formula 1 grand prix, the Giro d'Italia and the culmination of the Premier League.
In Irish sport, GAA fans can watch the final rounds of the Munster and Leinster hurling championships as the round robins reach their conclusion. Meanwhile, horse racing at The Curragh will be televised on RTÉ throughout the weekend.
Sunday is the final match day of the Premier League season. It is still all to play for at both ends of the table and in the race for the European places. Manchester City will take the title if they beat Aston Villa.
Here is the full list of live sport on TV this weekend, from May 20th to May 22nd.
Friday, May 20th
Cycling
Giro d’Italia Stage 13: to Cuneo – Eurosport 1, 12pm-4.45pm
F1
Spanish Grand Prix: practice – Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm
Golf
Southern Hills CC PGA Championship – Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-1am
Rugby
United Rugby Championship: Benetton v Cardiff – Premier Sports 2, 6pm
URC: Ulster v Sharks – TG4, BBC Two and Premier Sports 1, 7.35pm
English Premiership: Wasps v Sale – BT Sport 1, 7.45pm
URC: Ospreys v Bulls – Premier Sports 2, 8.10pm
Rugby League
Super League: Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Arena, 8pm
Boxing
Brad Foster v Ionut Baluta – BT Sport 2 from 7pm
Soccer
Scottish Premiership Play-off Final: Inverness CT v St Johnstone – Sky Sports Football, 7.45pm
Saturday, May 21st
Cycling
Giro d’Italia Stage 14: to Torino – Eurosport 1, 11.45am-5pm
F1
Spanish Grand Prix: practice and qualifying – Sky Sports F1 from 11.45am
Soccer
Previews: Football Focus – BBC One, noon-1pm
League 1: Sunderland v Wycombe Wanderers – Sky Sports Football, 3pm
Scottish Cup Final: Rangers v Hearts – Premier Sports 1, 3pm
Women’s Champions League Final: Barcelona v Lyon – DAZN, 6pm
German Cup Final: Freiburg v RB Leipzig – FreeSports, 7pm
Rugby League
Super League: Hull KR v Catalans Dragons – Channel 4, 12.30pm
GAA
Lory Meagher Cup Final: Longford v Louth – TG4 (YouTube channel), 1pm
Nickey Rackard Cup Final: Roscommon v Tyrone – TG4 (YouTube), 3pm
Christy Ring Cup Final: Kildare v Mayo – TG4 (YouTube), 5pm
Leinster Senior Hurling: Kilkenny v Wexford – Sky Sports Arena, 6pm
Athletics
British Grand Prix – BBC One, 1.15pm-4.30pm
Horse racing
Haydock Park, including the Temple Stakes – Virgin Media One and ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm
The Curragh Irish Guineas Festival – RTÉ 2, 2pm-4.45pm
Golf
Southern Hills CC PGA Championship – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-midnight
Rugby
English Premiership: Harlequins v Gloucester – UTV & BT Sport 1, 3pm
United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Lions – Premier Sports 2, 3pm
URC: Connacht v Zebre – RTÉ 2, 5pm
URC: Scarlets v Stormers – Premier Sports 2, 5.10pm
English Premiership: Saracens v Northampton Saints – UTV & BT Sport 1, 5.30pm
URC: Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors – Premier Sports 1, 6.30pm
URC: Leinster v Munster – TG4 & Premier Sports 2, 7.15pm
Sunday, May 22nd
Tennis
French Open – Eurosport, 9.30am-9pm
Athletics
Manchester 10k and half-marathon – BBC Two, 11am-1pm
Cycling
Giro d’Italia Stage 15: to Cogne – Eurosport 2, noon-4.45pm
Soccer
FA Vase Final: Newport PT v Littlehampton Town – BT Sport 1, 12.15pm
Premier League: Manchester City v Aston Villa – Sky Sports (TBC), 4pm
Premier League: Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Sky Sports (TBC), 4pm
FA Trophy Final: Bromley v Wrexham – BT Sport 3, 4.15pm
Highlights: Match of the Day 2 – BBC One, 10.30pm-12.10am
F1
Spanish Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1 from 12.30pm
GAA
Under-20 Hurling Final: Kilkenny v Limerick – TG4, 1.30pm
Munster Senior Hurling: Clare v Waterford – RTÉ One, 4pm
Munster Senior Hurling: Tipperary v Cork – RTÉ 2, 4pm
Highlights: The Sunday Game – RTÉ 2, 9.30-11.30pm
Horse racing
The Curragh Irish Guineas Festival – RTÉ One, 1.40pm-4.05pm
York and The Curragh – ITV4, 3.20pm-7pm
Golf
Southern Hills CC PGA Championship – Sky Sports Golf, 2pm-midnight
Rugby
Top 14: Castres v Perpignan – Premier Sports 1, 8.05pm