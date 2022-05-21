Saturday Sport: Galway take Leinster final spot, Wexford beat Kilkenny at home

Updated: 9.50pm

GAA

The Leinster Senior Hurling final will see Kilkenny and Galway on June 4th after a day of mixed fortunes for the counties in the fifth round of the provincial championship.

Galway took a 0-27 to 0-21 over the Dubs, while the Cats took a loss against Wexford, finishing 1-18 to 1-22 at Nowlan Park.

Despite the result, Kilkenny's three prior wins and 159-points scored narrowly earned them the second spot in the provincial table and the chance to vie for the title.

Meanwhile, Laois suffered a heavy defeat to Westmeath at O'Moore Park, ending 5-24 to 1-18 in favour of the visitors.

Offaly have been beaten by Carlow 0-22 to 0-17 on the last day of the Joe McDonagh Cup round-robin.

With that defeat, the Faithful have missed the chance to join Antrim in the final, who will instead by join by Kerry after they defeated the Saffrons 0-29 to 2-21.

Elsewhere, Down beat Meath 2-28 to 2-20 in Ballycran.

The new Tailteann Cup also got underway today, with Wicklow welcoming Waterford to Aughrim in the southern group's preliminary round where the homeside beat the Déise 3-16 to 1-10.

Golf

The third round of the US PGA Championship is well underway with American Will Zalatoris leading by one shot on 9 under par.

Shane Lowry is out on course on one over par after seven holes, putting him three over for the tournament and 12 shots off the lead.

Seamus Power is level after two rounds and level par for the week.

Rory McIlroy is best of the Irish on four under and was back in action at 7.30pm.

Soccer

Rangers bounced back from their Europa League final heartbreak by beating Hearts 2-0 to win the Scottish Cup.

After a goalless ninety minutes, extra-time strikes from Ryan Jack and Scott Wright secured the Ibrox side the victory.

It is the first time Rangers have won the trophy since 2009, while Hearts have suffered defeat in their last three Scottish Cup finals.

Sunderland have beaten Wycombe 2-0 in the League One play-off final at Wembley, reclaiming their place in the Championship for the first time since 2018.

Rugby

Leinster defeated Munster 35-25, meaning the Reds miss out on a home draw for the quarter-finals.

Jack O'Donoghue and Mike Haley crossed the whitewash for Munster before the break at the Aviva, however, it was the hosts who led at half-time, 15-12, thanks to tries from Scott Penny and Cormac Foley.

Earlier, Connacht bested Zebre at the Sportground, where it ended 22-20.

Formula One

Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc has taken pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix.

He qualified marginally quicker than reigning world champion Max Verstappen who will start tomorrow's race from second.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz will line-up in third for Ferrari.