Saturday sport: Champions Cup joy for Leinster, heartbreak for Munster

Rugby

Leicester never recovered from a devastating first half against Leinster as their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final ended in a crushing 23-14 defeat at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Tournament favourites Leinster fielded a starting XV containing 13 Ireland internationals and the gulf in class told as they powered 20-0 ahead by half-time, with scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park in mesmerising form.

It was the first time in three years Leicester had been kept scoreless by the time the interval arrived as the foundations were laid for the demise of their unbeaten home record this season.

Holders Toulouse await the winners after they held their nerve in a place kicking competition to overcome Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

Thomas Ramos' late penalty draw the game level at 24-all and there were no additional scores in extra-time.

Conor Murray and Ben Healy both missed spot kicks in the shoot-out as Toulouse progressed to the semis 4-2.

Soccer

Watford have been relegated from the Premier League.

The Hornets' return to the Championship has been confirmed following a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa heaped more pressure on Burnley with a 3-1 win at Turf Moor.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice in Chelsea's 2-1 victory against Wolves while Brentford beat Southampton.

Celtic have virtually put the Scottish Premiership title out of Rangers' reach.

They beat Hearts 4-1 to all-but secure the trophy, due to their points advantage and significant goal difference.

It could be wrapped up tomorrow if their rivals fail to beat Dundee United.

GAA

Kildare lead by 0-8 to 0-3 against Sligo in the semi-finals of the EirGrid All-Ireland under-20 Football Championship.

Cork welcome Kerry to Pairc Ui Rinn in the last-four of the Munster Senior Football at 6pm.

Parnell Park plays host to the Leinster Ladies Football clash of Dublin and All-Ireland champions Meath at 7pm.

Dublin and Kilkenny will meet in next Saturday's Leinster Camogie final in Portlaoise.

Reigning champions Kilkenny enjoyed a 4-18 to 1-12 win at Offaly this afternoon with Dublin defeating Westmeath by 1-15 to 0-4 at Abbotstown.

Racing

Racing is getting underway at both Naas and Cork today.

There's an eight-race programme at Naas from 1.40pm while a seven-race card gets underway at Cork from 2pm.