Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 15:44

Pearls Galore lands the odds in Lanwades Stakes

By Alan Magee, PA

Pearls Galore was made to pull out all the stops by Emphatic Answer in the Lanwades Stud Stakes but ultimately prevailed for Billy Lee and Paddy Twomey.

Sent off the heavily backed 8-11 favourite for the Curragh Group Two, the five-year-old was twice a runner-up in Group One company last season and returned to action with a win in Listed company at Leopardstown.

Back up in grade the expectation was that she would outclass her rivals with only Joseph O’Brien’s Twilight Spinner challenging her in the market.

But it was Twilight Spinner’s stablemate Emphatic Answer who proved the toughest nut to crack, with Dylan Browne McMonagle riding a canny race from the front.

While Pearls Galore always looked likely to reel in the leader, it was only deep inside the final furlong that she eventually got on top.

The favourite was eventually going away on crossing the line, winning by a neck with Sh Boom a further two lengths away in third.

Pearls Galore was cut to 14-1 from 20s for the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot.

