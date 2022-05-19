Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 14:13

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya to narrate Arsenal Prime Video documentary

The fly-on-the-wall series follows the Gunners during the 2021/22 campaign
Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya to narrate Arsenal Prime Video documentary

By Jonathan Veal, PA

Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya will narrate Prime Video’s All or Nothing series on Arsenal.

The 33-year-old Londoner, who is best known for appearing in Judas and the Black Messiah, Get Out and Black Panther, is a lifelong Gunners fan.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary following Arsenal during the 2021/22 campaign is set to be released in late summer and will capture all the drama of an eventful season.

The documentary will be released later this year and will focus on Arsenal's 2021/22 campaign
The documentary will be released later this year and will focus on Arsenal’s 2021/22 campaign (Amazon Prime Video handout/PA)

The series is set for a climatic end as the Gunners’ Champions League qualification fate goes into the final day, with the distinct possibility of them missing out on fourth place to their north London rivals Tottenham.

The fall-out of their collapse, which saw them blow a healthy lead, has been caught on camera as well as the January exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Kaluuya joins fellow Hollywood stars Sir Ben Kingsley and Tom Hardy as voice over artists for the All or Nothing series, with Kingsley having narrated the Manchester City documentary and Hardy the Tottenham one.

More in this section

Mohamed Salah ‘very motivated’ for Champions League final clash with Real Madrid Mohamed Salah ‘very motivated’ for Champions League final clash with Real Madrid
Patrick Vieira to face no FA action over altercation with fan at Goodison Park Patrick Vieira to face no FA action over altercation with fan at Goodison Park
I am staying next season – Mohamed Salah rules out Liverpool exit this summer I am staying next season – Mohamed Salah rules out Liverpool exit this summer
Teenagers Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez march on at French Open

Teenagers Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez march on at French Open

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more