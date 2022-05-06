Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 15:52

‘No words can help’ after Real Madrid loss – Pep Guardiola

The Manchester City manager has not yet spoken to his players about the dramatic Champions League defeat.
By Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed he has not yet spoken to his players about Wednesday’s heartbreaking Champions League exit.

City were moments away from securing a place in the final when it was snatched from them as Real Madrid staged a dramatic late fightback in their semi-final at the Bernabeu Stadium.

The Spanish giants struck twice in injury time through Rodrygo – with their first two shots on target in the second leg – before going on to secure a 3-1 win, and a 6-5 aggregate success, in extra time.

Rodrygo celebrates his second goal against Manchester City
Rodrygo’s late double stunned Manchester City (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Guardiola said: “We didn’t speak. No words can help for what all of us feel. It is just a question of time, sleep as well as possible and think of the next target.

“Tomorrow (Saturday) will be the first day we are together and we are going to talk about who we are as a team, what we have done in the semi-final, how good we have been not just in these two games but all season.

“It is probably one of the moments since I (became) manager I am most proud to be in this club and organisation. Until the last day we are here, we give everything together.”

Guardiola will attempt to rouse his side as they turn focus back to the Premier League title race with the visit of Newcastle this weekend.

Champions City have no margin for error as they lead Liverpool by just one point at the top of the table with four games remaining.

Guardiola said: “After this game we know there are four games of the Premier League left. The best focus and concentration is simple – Newcastle, no more than that.”

