Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 18:30

Munster suffer shootout heartbreak against Toulouse

Munster have suffered defeat to Toulouse in a place kicking competition in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup.
Digital Desk Staff

Munster have suffered defeat to Toulouse in a place kicking competition in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Munster's Ben Healy and Conor Murray missed kicks as the holders advanced 4-2 after it finished 24-24 after extra-time at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster had led 24-14 in the second-half but a late Thomas Ramos penalty forced the game to extra-time.

Defending champions Toulouse edged the shootout to progress to the last four and a meeting with either Leicester or Leinster next Saturday. Three tries apiece in a pulsating 80 minutes of regular time had sent the game into extra time that had failed to separate the sides.

Munster’s supporters had turned the Dublin stadium into a sea of red with the majority of the 40,476 in attendance travelling up from all four corners of the southern province to give the team their deafening backing as Peter O’Mahony led their traditional post-warm-up half lap run to the dressing room.

