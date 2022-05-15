Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 10:06

Mikel Arteta happy Arsenal remain in control of their Champions League fate

Defeat to derby rivals Tottenham means the battle for a top-four spot is likely to go down to the wire.
Mikel Arteta happy Arsenal remain in control of their Champions League fate

By PA Sport Staff

Mikel Arteta is satisfied Arsenal’s hopes of a Premier League top-four finish remain in their own hands despite a humbling defeat at fierce rivals Tottenham on Thursday.

Arsenal were brushed aside 3-0 by their north London neighbours at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, meaning the battle for the final Champions League spot is likely to go down to the wire.

Despite such a dispiriting loss, Arsenal hold the upper hand as maximum points from their last two matches – at Newcastle on Monday and Everton next weekend – would render whatever Spurs do irrelevant.

Arsenal were humbled by rivals Tottenham on Thursday (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal were humbled by rivals Tottenham on Thursday (John Walton/PA)

Arteta, who will be without Rob Holding at St James’ Park following the centre-half’s dismissal against Antonio Conte’s side, is therefore upbeat about Arsenal’s situation despite a demoralising setback.

“Two games and two wins is a good place to be,” said Arteta, whose side finish their campaign by welcoming struggling Everton to the Emirates Stadium next Sunday.

Having had time to reflect on their humiliation earlier this week, Arteta was similarly keen to take the positives.

“Obviously losing like that is always painful,” he added.

“But, as well, you learn a lot, probably more than with any victory. So it is good to go through those moments, sometimes.

 

“We knew that losing was a possibility. To get into the position that we are in, a lot has happened in the past. We have been through it, we have experienced it. Hopefully that can help us on Monday.”

Arteta, who is facing a dilemma at the heart of his defence with Holding banned and Ben White and Gabriel doubtful due to injuries, paid tribute to the job Eddie Howe is doing at Newcastle.

When Howe took charge of Newcastle last November, they were second bottom in the league and without a win in their opening 11 games of the season, but the former Bournemouth boss has transformed their fortunes and guaranteed the Magpies’ place in the top-flight next season.

“You can see straightaway what they have changed on the coaching side,” Arteta said. “They tried to modify the way they were playing.

Eddie Howe has rejuvenated Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe has rejuvenated Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“They have changed formations at first but after that they’ve been quite consistent. They have turned around I think, in a really good way. So, merit to them.”

Arsenal are likely to be subjected to a second hostile reception in a matter of days when they travel to St James’ Park but Arteta insisted his side should embrace the occasion on Tyneside.

“Obviously this is the Premier League,” he said. “It’s great to go to away grounds and experience those moments.

“As an athlete you want to be exposed to that and take it in the right way and feel lucky to play these kind of games.”

More in this section

Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on
Man Utd confirm Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as assistant coaches Man Utd confirm Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as assistant coaches
Emma Raducanu survives scare to beat Linda Noskova in French Open first round Emma Raducanu survives scare to beat Linda Noskova in French Open first round
Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more