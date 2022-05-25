Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 13:42

Michael Obafemi named in Ireland Nations League squad

The Swansea City striker has rediscovered his scoring form since leaving Southampton and scored 11 goals in 19 Championship appearances since February.
James Cox

Michael Obafemi is back in the Republic of Ireland senior men's squad.

The Swansea City striker has rediscovered his scoring form since leaving Southampton and scored 11 goals in 19 Championship appearances since February.

His only cap came in November 2018 against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Defenders Cyrus Christie and Enda Stevens also return to the set-up while from the March squad.

Stephen Kenny will, however, be without injured Norwich pair Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah, and there is no place once again for Brighton’s Aaron Connolly.

Matt Doherty and Connor Ronan also miss out due to injury.

Blackpool winger CJ Hamilton has received his first Ireland call-up.

Festy Ebosele has also received his first senior call-up.

The 19-year-old is rewarded for his fine form for Derby County this season. The winger is set to join Serie A side Udinese on July 1st.

The Boys in Green are away to Armenia on June 4th and at home against Scotland on June 11th, with matches against Ukraine on June 8th and 14th.

Republic of Ireland Squad - UEFA Nations League

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), CJ Hamilton (Blackpool), Festy Ebosele (Derby County).

