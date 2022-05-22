Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 19:50

Man City pledge to ban fan after attack on Robin Olsen during pitch invasion

Supporters have run onto the field after a number of recent high-profile Premier League and EFL matches
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester City have apologised to Robin Olsen and vowed to indefinitely ban the fan who attacked Aston Villa’s goalkeeper during Sunday’s pitch invasion.

Supporters have run onto the field after a number of recent high-profile Premier League and EFL matches, with a Nottingham Forest fan jailed for 24 weeks after headbutting Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation after Everton fans invaded the pitch on Thursday and fans streamed onto the field on Sunday after City’s 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa which secured the Premier League title.

Thousands were on the Etihad Stadium turf after wrapping up the Premier League title and Villa boss Gerrard says goalkeeper Olsen was hurt.

Asked if everyone got off the pitch OK, Gerrard said: “The answer is no.

“My goalkeeper was attacked. I think those questions should go to Pep and Manchester City.”

City swiftly released a statement apologising to Olsen.

“Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch,” the club said.

“The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.”

