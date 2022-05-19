Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 08:36

Man charged after Billy Sharp knocked to ground at end of Forest-Blades play-off

The incident left Sheffield United striker Sharp requiring medical treatment.
By PA Sport Staff

Police investigating an alleged on-pitch attack on Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp have charged a 30-year-old man with assault.

Robert Biggs, of Derbyshire in the UK, has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and going on to the playing area at a football match, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Sharp was knocked to the ground near the touchline at the City Ground at the end of the Championship play-off semi-final against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

An extensive police investigation was quickly launched following the incident which left the player requiring medical treatment.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in connection with this assault. This is a result of hard work done throughout the night and today involving numerous police departments.

“We continue to work closely with both football clubs who are supporting our investigation following this incident.

“Cases such as this will hopefully serve as a deterrent to anyone thinking of getting involved in violent disorder at football matches. Incidents are treated extremely seriously by the force and football clubs and people involved will be held to account.”

https://twitter.com/billysharp10/status/1526839248107802624
Billy Sharp (centre) was knocked to the ground following Sheffield United’s play-off match wat Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Biggs is being kept in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Forest won the match 5-4 on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Sharp had not been playing due to injury but was stood on the touchline as supporters invaded the field after the shoot-out.

