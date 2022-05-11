Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 20:21

Liverpool sweating on fitness of Fabinho ahead of Champions League final

The 28-year-old was forced off with what seemed to be a hamstring problem in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday night.
By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho appears to be facing a race to be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

Brazil subsequently named him in their squad for fixtures against South Korea, Japan and Argentina next month with fitness coach Fabio Mahseredjian offering an update on Fabinho’s prognosis.

“Fabinho felt a muscle and we’re in touch with Liverpool,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“He’ll go through some exams today but we’re hopeful he’ll be ready (for the) Champions League final.”

Fabinho looks likely to miss Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, as well as Liverpool’s remaining Premier League matches against Southampton and Wolves.

Captain Jordan Henderson, who has played a more advanced role for the majority of the season, is likely to drop back to cover in Fabinho’s defensive midfield position.

