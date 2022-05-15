Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 19:06

Leinster to face Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle in Champions Cup final

West cemented a spot in the final with a try in the 80th minute.
Leinster to face Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle in Champions Cup final

By PA Sport Staff

La Rochelle secured their spot in the Heineken Champions Cup final for a second successive season after claiming a 20-13 victory against Racing 92.

Leinster lie in wait in a fortnight’s time at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille after they staged a second-half comeback to get the better of their fellow French side.

Nolann Le Garrec opened the scoring for Racing with an early penalty, and they scored the first try of the game in the 26th minute when Virimi Vakatawa found a gap in the defence to touch down. Le Garrec added the extras.

La Rochelle worked their way back into the game and Ihaia West’s penalty and Gregory Alldritt’s try made the score 10-8 at the break.

A Le Garrec penalty added another three points for Racing 10 minutes into the second half, but La Rochelle took the lead in the 53rd minute after being awarded a penalty try, with Racing’s Cedate Gomes Sa sent to the sin bin.

West cemented a spot in the final with a try in the 80th minute.

More in this section

Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on
Karolina Pliskova: WTA’s decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points ‘unfair’ Karolina Pliskova: WTA’s decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points ‘unfair’
Erik ten Hag makes Champions League qualification ‘first target’ for Man Utd Erik ten Hag makes Champions League qualification ‘first target’ for Man Utd
Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more