League of Ireland round-up: Rovers ease past Finn Harps, Derry draw with Bohs

Kenneth Fox

It is all over at Tallaght Stadium in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division encounter between Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps where it was a comfortable win for the hosts winning 3-1.

Meanwhile, it has finished 1-1 between Derry City and Bohemians at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

At Head In The Game Park, it has finished 4-0 to St. Pat's as they brushed past Drogheda United after goals from Darragh Burns and Eoin Doyle.

3 goals, 3 points ☘️ pic.twitter.com/tYH8doQVy6 — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) May 6, 2022

Shelbourne beat Sligo Rovers 2-1 at Tolka Park.

While at Belfield, it finished 2-2 between UCD and Dundalk as Paul Doyle put the visitors ahead, but had Andy Boyle sent-off in first half injury time.

Colm Whelan scored from the spot after 75 minutes to make it all level for the hosts.