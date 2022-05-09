Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 22:09

League of Ireland: Burke hat-trick sends Hoops top after Derry drop points

A Graham Burke hat-trick has sent Shamrock Rovers to the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division after Derry City dropped points against St Patrick's Athletic.

A second-half hat-trick from Burke helped his side to a 3-1 victory over Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium. His three goals were all scored within 15 minutes.

Aidan Keena got a last gasp goal after 85 minutes for Sligo, but at that stage Burke had done too much damage.

The Hoops are now a point above previous leaders Derry City.

The Candystripes were held to a goalless draw at home by St Pat’s on Monday night.

Friday night will see Derry and Rovers go head-to-head in a top of the table clash at Tallaght Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

