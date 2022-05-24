Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 17:10

Karolina Pliskova: WTA’s decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points ‘unfair’

Following SW19 champion Ashleigh Barty’s decision to retire earlier this year, Pliskova is the player with the most points to lose.
Karolina Pliskova: WTA’s decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points ‘unfair’

By Andy Sims, PA, Paris

Wimbledon runner-up Karolina Pliskova has branded the WTA’s decision to strip the tournament of its ranking points this year as “unfair”.

Following SW19 champion Ashleigh Barty’s decision to retire earlier this year, Pliskova is the player with the most points to lose.

Nevertheless the Czech, currently the world number eight, still intends to compete there.

“I think it’s super tough and unfair and bad decision,” she said. “But I suppose there’s not much you can do about it.

“I still want to go and compete there, that’s for sure, because I’m not playing because of the points, not even because of the money.

“I just, of course, I want to win and I want to succeed and I want to maybe get the trophy because I was quite close last year.”

Pliskova came from a set down to beat France’s Tessah Andrianjafitrimo 2-6 6-3 6-1 to reach the second round of the French Open.

More in this section

Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on
Man Utd confirm Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as assistant coaches Man Utd confirm Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as assistant coaches
Jarrod Bowen and James Justin named in England squad for Nations League matches Jarrod Bowen and James Justin named in England squad for Nations League matches
Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more