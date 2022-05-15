Sun, 15 May, 2022 - 14:57

Iga Swiatek continues winning run to lift Italian Open crown

Swiatek made it 28 victories in a row with a 6-2 6-2 success at the Foro Italico.
Iga Swiatek continues winning run to lift Italian Open crown

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Iga Swiatek secured a fifth straight title by beating Ons Jabeur to successfully defend her Italian Open crown.

The 20-year-old Pole has been unstoppable since taking over as world number one from Ashleigh Barty, with her last defeat coming in Dubai back in February.

Swiatek did not drop a set in Rome and eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory over ninth seed Jabeur for her 28th consecutive win ahead of the French Open, where she will be an overwhelming favourite to claim a second grand slam title.

Jabeur was herself on an 11-match winning run having won her biggest title in Madrid last week but had negotiated a significantly more troublesome path in making it to the final at the Foro Italico.

Swiatek, who had lost her last two meetings with Jabeur, stamped her authority on the match early on and looked in total control at a set and 4-0 up.

Jabeur attempted a fightback, winning two games in a row, but Swiatek withstood intense pressure to hold in the seventh game and clinched her first match point soon after.

More in this section

Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on
Karolina Pliskova: WTA’s decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points ‘unfair’ Karolina Pliskova: WTA’s decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points ‘unfair’
Erik ten Hag makes Champions League qualification ‘first target’ for Man Utd Erik ten Hag makes Champions League qualification ‘first target’ for Man Utd
Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more