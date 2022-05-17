Tue, 17 May, 2022 - 09:07

‘Good clear out’ needed at board of Irish Boxing Association, says Billy Walsh

Walsh said Ireland would lose medals in future championships unless a high performance unit was developed
‘Good clear out’ needed at board of Irish Boxing Association, says Billy Walsh

Vivienne Clarke

The former high performance director of Boxing Ireland, Billy Walsh, has warned that the current system operated by the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) is archaic and needs to move with the times.

Mr Walsh, who left the post acrimoniously when he did not have autonomy to select teams, is now the head coach of the US boxing team.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland in the wake of a threat by Minister for Sport Jack Chambers that funding to the IABA will halt unless reforms are introduced, Mr Walsh said the country would lose medals in future championships unless a high performance unit was developed.

It was time for “a good clear out at the helm” of the IABA and for a new board to be appointed, he said.

Mr Walsh said he had left because he could not operate under the restrictions imposed by the board of the IABA.

Boxing, even at amateur level, now needed a professional high performance unit for it to develop, he said. At present the system operated by the IABA was not up to modern governance practices.

“The system itself [in Ireland] is archaic, it was put together 100 years ago. People need to move with the times.”

When asked if he could see a return of Bernard Dunne, who had also resigned from the high performance post, Mr Walsh said he did not foresee a return unless there was full reform and amends were made.

“I don’t see that happening.”

More in this section

Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on
Man Utd confirm Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as assistant coaches Man Utd confirm Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as assistant coaches
Football rumours: Real Madrid chase Raheem Sterling Football rumours: Real Madrid chase Raheem Sterling
Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more