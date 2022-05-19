GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's games

Sarah Mooney

There is plenty to play for this weekend in the final round of Munster, Leinster and Joe McDonagh games as hurling's round robins reach their conclusion.

In the Munster Senior Hurling Championship, Clare are already through to the All-Ireland series – but Cork, Waterford and Tipperary all remain in the race to qualify for a place in a provisional All-Ireland quarter-final.

In Leinster, Galway and Kilkenny could have a major say in the All-Ireland provided they don't face unlikely defeats to Dublin and Wexford respectively.

There is also plenty on the line in all three final round games in the Joe McDonagh Cup, with Meath aiming to avoid relegation with a win over Down – while Kildare head into the Christy Ring Cup final in the tier below as hot favourites.

In football, Waterford and Wicklow will make history as they compete in the first-ever Tailteann Cup match.

Saturday:

Hurling

Kilkenny v Wexford (Leinster Hurling Championship round-robin) – 6pm, Nowlan Park. Live on the Sky Sports Arena channel.

Galway v Dublin (Leinster Hurling Championship round-robin) – 6pm, Pearse Stadium. Live on GAAGO.

Laois v Westmeath (Leinster Hurling Championship round-robin) – 6pm, MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

The Leinster Hurling Championship enters the red zone this Saturday from 6pm. 4 teams are vying for 3 places to progress.



For anyone in Ireland or overseas who wants to see the critical Galway and Dublin game, we will be live from Salthill at 5.55pm. https://t.co/BZ32yyM8Xq pic.twitter.com/TaVYNonzoA — GAAGO (@GAAGO) May 19, 2022

Down v Meath (Joe McDonagh Cup group stages) – 1pm, Ballycran.

Offaly v Carlow (Joe McDonagh Cup group stages) – 1pm, O'Connor Park, Tullamore.

Antrim v Kerry (Joe McDonagh Cup group stages) – 1pm, Corrigan Park, Belfast.

Kildare v Mayo (Christy Ring Cup final) – 5pm, Croke Park. Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Tyrone v Roscommon (Nicky Rackard Cup final) – 3pm, Croke Park. Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Longford v Louth (Lory Meagher Cup final) – 1pm, Croke Park. Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube.

Football

Wicklow v Waterford (Tailteann Cup preliminary rounds) – 3pm, Aughrim.

Sunday:

Hurling

Clare v Waterford (Munster Hurling Championship round-robin) – 4pm, Cusack Park, Ennis. Live on RTÉ One.

Tipperary v Cork (Munster Hurling Championship round-robin) – 4pm, FBD Semple Stadium. Live on RTÉ2.

Kilkenny v Limerick (O’Neills Under-20 All-Ireland Hurling Championship final) – 1.30pm, FBD Semple Stadium. Live on TG4.

Football

Wexford v Offaly (Tailteann Cup preliminary rounds) – 2pm, Bellefield. Live on GAAGO.

Armagh v Donegal (TG4 Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship final) – 3.45pm, Clones.