Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 17:59

GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's fixtures

Neighbours Clare and Limerick meet in the Munster Hurling Championship on Sunday
GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's fixtures

There's a busy weekend of GAA on the way in the Senior ranks, while the young guns from Kildare and Tyrone contest the U20 All-Ireland final.

The Munster Hurling Championship will see neighbours and rivals Limerick and Clare meet in Ennis, after the Shannonsider's footballers meet Tipperary in the province's semi-final on Saturday.

Here's all of this weekend's fixtures and where you can watch the action...

Saturday

Hurling

Kerry v Offaly (Joe McDonagh Cup) - Austin Stack Park, 1pm.

Carlow v Down (Joe McDonagh Cup) - Cullen Park, 2pm.

Laois v Galway (Leinster Championship) - O'Moore Park, 5pm.

Westmeath v Wexford (Leinster Championship) - Cusack Park, Mullingar, 6.30pm.

Dublin v Kilkenny (Leinster Championship) - Parnell Park, 7pm. Live coverage on Sky Sports Arena from 6.30pm.

Kildare v Sligo (Christy Ring Cup) - Newbridge, 12pm.

London v Wicklow (Christy Ring Cup) - McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm.

Mayo v Derry (Christy Ring Cup) - MacHale Park, 1pm.

Tyrone v Donegal (Nickey Rackard Cup) - Páirc Colmcille, 3.30pm.

Fermanagh v Roscommon (Nickey Rackard Cup) - Brester Park, 3.30pm.

Warwickshire v Armagh (Nickey Rackard Cup) - Páirc na hÉireann, 3.30pm.

Football

Kildare v Tyrone (All-Ireland U20 final) - Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 5pm. Live coverage on TG4 from 4.30pm.

Tipperary v Limerick (Munster semi-final) - Semple Stadium, 7pm.

Ladies Football

Meath v Westmeath (Leinster Championship) - Páirc Tailteann, 3pm.

Antrim v Fermanagh (Ulster Junior final) - Healy Park, 6pm.

Down v Tyrone (Ulster Intermediate final) - Healy Park, 8pm.

Clare Limerick hurling
Reigning champions Limerick will meet Clare in Cusack Park in Round 4 of the Munster Hurling Championship on Sunday. Photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Sunday

Hurling

Meath v Antrim (Joe McDonagh Cup) - Páirc Tailteann, 1pm.

Waterford v Cork (Munster Championship) - Walsh Park, 2pm. Live coverage on RTÉ Two from 1.15pm.

Clare v Limerick (Munster Championship) - Cusack Park, Ennis, 4pm. Live coverage on RTÉ from 3.45pm.

Football

Kildare v Westmeath (Leinster Championship) - Croke Park, 2.15pm. Live coverage on GAAGO.

Dublin v Meath (Leinster Championship) - Croke Park, 4.30pm. Live coverage on GAAGO.

Derry v Monaghan (Ulster semi-final) - Athletic Grounds, 4pm. Live coverage on BBC Sport NI.

Ladies Football

Galway v Mayo (Connacht Senior final) - Tuam Stadium, 4pm.

Leitrim v Roscommon (Connacht Intermediate final) - Tuam Stadium, 2pm.

Kildare v Wexford (Leinster Intermediate final) - Cullen Park, 4pm.

Waterford v Cork (Munster Senior semi-final) - Fraher Field, 2pm.

More in this section

Premier League approves Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea Premier League approves Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea
Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified
Erling Haaland backed to make Manchester City move a success by Ferran Soriano Erling Haaland backed to make Manchester City move a success by Ferran Soriano
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to face Gennady Golovkin in trilogy fight

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to face Gennady Golovkin in trilogy fight

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more