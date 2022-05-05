Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 17:50

GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's action

There are five televised GAA games place taking place in total over the weekend. 
James Cox

It's a weekend to look forward to for GAA fans with the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Kerry on Saturday and Limerick taking on Tipperary in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday.

Here's a handy guide to the action:

Saturday, May 7th

TG4
All-Ireland Under-20 Football Semi-final
4pm Sligo v Kildare

GAA Sky Sports Arena
Munster SFC Semi-final
6pm Cork v Kerry

Sunday, May 8th

TG4
All-Ireland Under-20 Football Semi-final
1pm Kerry v Tyrone

RTÉ 2
Munster Senior Hurling
2pm Limerick v Tipperary

RTÉ 2 & BBC 2
Ulster Senior Football
4pm Cavan v Donegal

RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.15pm
Highlights The Sunday Game

