GAA: Where and when to watch this weekend's action

James Cox
It's a weekend to look forward to for GAA fans with the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Kerry on Saturday and Limerick taking on Tipperary in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship on Sunday.
There are five televised GAA games place taking place in total over the weekend.
Here's a handy guide to the action:
Saturday, May 7th
TG4
All-Ireland Under-20 Football Semi-final
4pm Sligo v Kildare
GAA Sky Sports Arena
Munster SFC Semi-final
6pm Cork v Kerry
Sunday, May 8th
TG4
All-Ireland Under-20 Football Semi-final
1pm Kerry v Tyrone
RTÉ 2
Munster Senior Hurling
2pm Limerick v Tipperary
RTÉ 2 & BBC 2
Ulster Senior Football
4pm Cavan v Donegal
RTÉ 2, 9.30pm-11.15pm
Highlights The Sunday Game