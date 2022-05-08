Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 20:55

GAA roundup: Big wins for Donegal and Limerick

Donegal are back into the Ulster Senior Football Championship final.
Donegal are back into the Ulster Senior Football Championship final.

That is after they beat Cavan 2-16 to 0-16 in Clones today.

Conor O'Donnell and Paddy McBrearty scored the goals for Declan Bonner's side.

Elsewhere, Galway enjoyed a 4-20 to 0-9 win over Leitrim in their Connacht semi-final at Pearse Stadium.

They will face Roscommon in the decider in three weeks time.

Tyrone beat Kerry by two points in their All-Ireland Under-20 Football Championship semi-final today.

In the end, 1-14 to 1-12 was the final score at MW Hire O'Moore Park, and they'll meet Kildare in the final.

Limerick survived a first-half scare to beat Tipperary by seven points in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship today, 3-21 to 23-points was the final score at the Gaelic Grounds.

That makes it three wins from three so far for John Kiely's side, and they have booked their place in the All-Ireland Championship.

