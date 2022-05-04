Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 10:15

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku knocks back interest despite Chelsea frustration

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is planning a huge overhaul of the club.
By PA Sport Staff

Despite being consigned to the fringes by Thomas Tuchel in recent months, Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has no interest in joining AC Milan or Newcastle – the latter of which are one of the few teams able to afford his salary and transfer fee.

The Evening Standard reports that the 28-year-old is frustrated over his lack of opportunities at the Blues but will knock back offers from the two clubs.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Erik ten Hag is planning a huge overhaul of Manchester United. The paper says the Dutchman is hoping to “revitalise the flagging career” of centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, while weighing up whether to sell striker Marcus Rashford, 24.

Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring a goal which is later disallowed during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg match at Anfield, Liverpool
Darwin Nunez has been linked with Newcastle, the Red Devils and Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has been scouted by Newcastle, with the club in the market for a quick goalscoring striker in addition to a central midfielder and a left-back.

The Daily Mirror reports that the 22-year-old Uruguay international has previously been linked to Manchester United and Liverpool.

The same paper carries the story that Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho has agreed to join Liverpool in the summer, quoting Tony Khan as saying a deal has been reached for the 19-year-old to leave the club – despite the player denying the claim.

Frenkie de Jong
Barca wants big money for Frenkie de Jong (Mike Egerton/PA)

Frenkie de Jong: The Spanish outlet Sport reports Barcelona will listen to big-money offers for their 24-year-old midfielder. One of the clubs interested is Manchester United as Ten Hag prepares to take over.

Eddie Nketiah: The Daily Mail writes that Arsenal will make one final attempt to hold on to the English striker. The 22-year-old’s contract expires at the end of June and he is attracting interest from clubs in England, France and Germany.

