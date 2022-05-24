Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 09:02

Football rumours: Real Madrid chase Raheem Sterling

The 27-year-old Manchester City and England forward has come to interest for the club following a rejection from Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappe
Football rumours: Real Madrid chase Raheem Sterling

By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Raheem Sterling is being chased by Real Madrid, according to the Daily Star. The 27-year-old Manchester City and England forward has come to interest for the club following a rejection from Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

The Premier League champions could also lose striker Gabriel Jesus as the Daily Telegraph reports Tottenham are planning to challenge Arsenal in competing for the 25-year-old Brazil international.

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final, First Leg, at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Tuesday April 26, 2022
Gabriel Jesus has been linked with a move to London (Mike Egerton/PA)

The same paper reports that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen on Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans. The 25-year-old Belgium international could be one of the Gunners’ leading targets this summer.

And, according to The Sun, it could be a big one for Arsenal, with the paper writing they will try to sell as many as seven first-term players during the transfer window. The report says 27-year-old full-back Hector Bellerin and 30-year-old goalkeeper Bernd Leno are two the team are looking to move on.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

James Tarkowski: 90 Min reports that Everton and Leicester have joined those interested in the 29-year-old Burnley centre-back.

Andreas Christensen: Spanish publication AS reports the 26-year-old Chelsea defender will announce a move to Barcelona in coming days.

More in this section

Erik ten Hag makes Champions League qualification ‘first target’ for Man Utd Erik ten Hag makes Champions League qualification ‘first target’ for Man Utd
BBC apologises after ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ statement appears on screen BBC apologises after ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ statement appears on screen
Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on Take advantage of this moment – Eric Dier wants Tottenham to kick on
Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more