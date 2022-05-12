Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 09:15

Football rumours: Paul Pogba out, Frenkie de Jong in at Manchester United

The Italian giants are in pole position to sign the 29-year-old for a second time.
By PA Sport Staff

Paul Pogba could be heading back to Juventus, with the Mirror reporting the Serie A side Juventus are ready to offer the Manchester United midfielder a deal worth £8million a year.

The paper claims the Italian giants are confident their offer puts them in pole position to sign the 29-year-old when his contract with the Premier League club expires this summer.

United could replace him with Frenkie de Jong, with the Daily Star reporting the Barcelona midfielder’s move to Old Trafford is all but sealed. The 24-year-old Holland international, who played under incoming United boss Erik ten Haag at Ajax, is said to be available for around £69m.

Frenkie de Jong in action for Holland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Richarlison is reported to lead a trio of Everton players who have been earmarked by Tottenham ahead of the upcoming transfer window. According to the Telegraph, Spurs bosses are monitoring the 25-year-old forward, alongside his teammates Anthony Gordon and Ben Godfrey.

The Telegraph also reports Southampton are considering a move for Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski. Bosses at St Mary’s are hoping Dragowski’s potential signing provides competition in the team, which has Fraser Forster out of contract in two months and Alex McCarthy returning from injury.

Players to watch

United States and Barcelona defender Sergino Dest (David Davies/PA)

Sergino Dest: Spanish outlet Sport says Chelsea are keen on the Barcelona right-back.

Joao Palhinha: Wolves are monitoring the Sporting Lisbon midfielder, according to Jornal de Noticias.

