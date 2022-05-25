Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 07:31

Football rumours: Newcastle chase Jack Harrison and Sven Botman

Meanwhile, Chelsea have a reported eight-player shortlist for the summer
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Newcastle are lining up potential transfers and have their eye on 25-year-old Leeds winger Jack Harrison and Lille’s 22-year-old centre back Sven Botman, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The same paper reports Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will have £200 million to spend in the summer following confirmation of the club’s new ownership.

And Tuchel has an eight-player shortlist to use up the cash, including 23-year-old Sevilla defender Jules Kounde and 20-year-old RB Leipzig centre-half Josko Gvardiol.

File photo dated 26-12-2021 of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel will face each other for the 19th time as managers in Saturday�s FA Cup final at Wembley. Issue date: Thursday May 12, 2022.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will have £200million to spend in the summer (Nick Potts/PA)

Aston Villa have joined those vying for Burnley centre-half James Tarkowski, according to The Times. The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer and has been linked to Everton.

And West Ham are organising a move for Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall. According to the Evening Standard, a move will be made for the 25-year-old if Forest fail to win promotion to the Premier League on Saturday.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gareth Bale: Spanish publication Marca reports the 32-year-old Wales forward is set to leave Real Madrid in the summer but was turned down by Atletico Madrid.

Nayef Aguerd: 90 Min reports West Ham are close to securing a deal with Rennes for the 26-year-old defender.

