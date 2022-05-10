Tue, 10 May, 2022 - 08:44

Football rumours: Arsenal circling possible Raheem Sterling move

Sterling is yet to commence talks on his future as he concentrates on City’s title run.
By PA Sport Staff

Arsenal are expected to be at the front of the queue for Raheem Sterling, should the Manchester City forward become available this summer. According to The Telegraph, Mikel Arteta is intent on boosting his attacking options when the window opens, with Sterling an ideal candidate. The 27-year-old England forward is about to enter the final year of his contract, but has yet to commence talks on his future as he concentrates on City’s title run.

Sadio Mane File Photo
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane could be a target for Bayern Munich (Adam Davy/PA)

Metro says Bayern Munich are planning a summer move for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane. Citing Sky Germany, the paper says the Bundesliga giants have already made contact with the 30-year-old’s agent, with Mane believed to be frustrated with Liverpool’s focus on extending Mohamed Salah’s stay at Anfield.

Staying with Liverpool, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s time with the Reds may be coming to an end. The Daily Mail reports the 28-year-old midfielder has yet to be approached for a new deal, despite his contract expiring next summer. Oxlade-Chamberlain has not played for Liverpool since March 20th.

Burton Albion v Newcastle United – Pre-Season Friendly – Pirelli Stadium
Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles could be on his way out (Nick Potts/PA)

The Sun says 28-year-old Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles will be on the chopping block this summer after falling down the pecking order at the club.

Players to watch

Coventry City Squad Photo and Headshots – Coventry Building Society Arena
Coventry’s Jake Clarke-Salter (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Jake Clarke-Salter: The Sun says the 24-year-old Chelsea defender is wanted by both Leeds and PSV Eindhoven after impressing on loan with Coventry.

Karim Adeyemi: The Red Bull Salzburg striker, 20, is nearing a move to Borussia Dortmund, according to Metro.

