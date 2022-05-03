Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 10:07

Football rumours: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta renews interest in Lautaro Martinez

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is facing an anxious wait to find out if his contract will be renewed in June
PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Arsenal have renewed their interest in Inter Milan and Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez. The Times reports that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in the 24-year-old in a bid to bolster their attacking options. Also on the recruitment list is Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus (25) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (25) of Everton.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is facing an anxious wait to find out if his contract will be renewed at the club, according to the Daily Star. The paper reports that the 26-year-old England international is keen to stay on at Elland Road but owner Andrea Radrizzani is not prepared to make Phillips an offer until June.

Newcastle United’s Paul Dummett
Newcastle’s Paul Dummett has been plagued by injuries this season (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The Sun claims Newcastle defender Paul Dummett is set to sign a new deal at the club amid speculation over a potential free transfer exit away from St James’ Park. The paper says that while the 30-year-old has been plagued by injuries this season, restricting him to just three Premier League appearances, Magpies boss Eddie Howe believes he still has plenty to offer.

And Ajax will reignite their interest in Tottenham’s Steven Bergwijn, The Times reports, after the 24-year-old said he was open to leaving the club. The Holland forward is reportedly frustrated over his lack of playing time at Spurs.

Norwich City’s Max Aarons during the Premier League match
Norwich are preparing to sell Max Aarons (Joe Giddens/PA)

Max Aarons: The Daily Telegraph reports that Norwich are set to sell the 22-year-old former England Under-21 defender.

Malcolm Ebiowei: The Sun writes that Tottenham, Leeds and Fulham are all interested in Derby’s 18-year-old winger.

