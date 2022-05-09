Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 20:39

Erling Haaland sorting ‘personal matters’ amid Manchester City speculation

The Borussia Dortmund striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League champions.
Erling Haaland sorting ‘personal matters’ amid Manchester City speculation

By Andy Hampson, PA

Erling Haaland has been allowed to take care of “personal matters” by Borussia Dortmund amid increased speculation the striker is poised to sign for Manchester City.

There have been fresh reports the Norway international is close to finalising a summer move to the Premier League champions with some even suggesting he has already undergone a medical.

Speculation gathered momentum on Monday when Dortmund revealed the much-coveted 21-year-old was dealing with unspecified issues on a day when the team were not training.

Haaland, who played against City in the Champions League last season, boasts a prolific goalscoring record
Haaland, who played against City in the Champions League last season, boasts a prolific goalscoring record (Nick Potts/PA)

“The players have no training today, and we allowed Erling to take care of personal matters,” Dortmund were quoted as telling German broadcaster SPORT1.

City did not comment on the reports when contacted by the PA news agency.

Haaland has been heavily linked with City for several months. It was reported recently personal terms for a five-year contract had already been agreed, and the club were almost ready to trigger the player’s £63 million (€73.6 million) release clause.

It has now been claimed he spent time in Brussels on Monday for his City medical.

City have been looking for a centre forward since Sergio Aguero left last year
City have been looking for a centre forward since Sergio Aguero left last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

If completed, the move would end City’s long search for an out-and-out centre-forward to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left the Etihad Stadium last year.

City tried but failed in a high-profile attempt to prise England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham last summer.

Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000-03, has been prolific since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.

More in this section

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to face Gennady Golovkin in trilogy fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez to face Gennady Golovkin in trilogy fight
Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified Chelsea sale edging closer to being ratified
Erling Haaland backed to make Manchester City move a success by Ferran Soriano Erling Haaland backed to make Manchester City move a success by Ferran Soriano
Premier League approves Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea

Premier League approves Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more