Drogheda best Shamrock Rovers, late Keogh goal sees Sligo past Derry

It was a night for the home crowds in the SSE Airtricity league with all bar one of the night's five fixtures claimed by the hosts.

At United Park, Drogheda United beat Shamrock Rovers 1-0 thanks to a first-half header from Ryan Brennan, while Sligo Rovers played out a 2-1 victory over Derry City at the Showgrounds.

A late goal from Seamus Keogh in the 93rd minute just clinched the win after one each from Garry Buckley and Jamie McGonigle had the sides level at the break.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne took their fourth successive win, beating UCD 2-0 at Tolka Park, while a hat-trick from Tunde Owolabi gave St Patrick's Athletic a 3-0 win over Bohemians at Richmond Park.

In the last game of the evening, Finn Harps fell to Dundalk, with the only goal in Ballybofey coming from Daniel Kelly.