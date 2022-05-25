Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 17:39

Aymeric Laporte reveals he was carrying knee injury over final weeks of season

The 27-year-old withdrew from the Spain squad on Wednesday for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.
Aymeric Laporte reveals he was carrying knee injury over final weeks of season

By Ian Parker, PA

Aymeric Laporte has revealed he played through the pain to help Manchester City seal the Premier League title after injuring his knee with two games left to play.

The 27-year-old withdrew from the Spain squad on Wednesday for their upcoming Nations League fixtures citing the knee injury that forced him off during City’s 5-1 win at Molineux on May 11.

Since then, Laporte started City’s final two fixtures against West Ham and Aston Villa as injuries to Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker left Pep Guardiola to patch up his defence.

City took their fourth Premier League title in the last five years by a single point ahead of Liverpool after coming from 2-0 down to beat Villa 3-2 on Sunday.

“Unfortunately I won’t be able to attend the national team’s next games because of the injury I picked up against Wolves that will need further treatment,” Laporte wrote on social media.

“I have been uncomfortable with my knee since then, but I wanted to help the team to the end, and I am glad I did so.

“Now that the season is over, I will follow the medical process and start rehab to get back to full fitness quickly. We have another very exciting season ahead of us with big goals to achieve.”

Spain are due to host Portugal on June 2 before matches away and at home to Czech Republic either side of a trip to Switzerland on June 9.

More in this section

Mohamed Salah ‘very motivated’ for Champions League final clash with Real Madrid Mohamed Salah ‘very motivated’ for Champions League final clash with Real Madrid
Patrick Vieira to face no FA action over altercation with fan at Goodison Park Patrick Vieira to face no FA action over altercation with fan at Goodison Park
Jordan Henderson: No more motivation needed to win a Champions League final Jordan Henderson: No more motivation needed to win a Champions League final
Teenagers Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez march on at French Open

Teenagers Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez march on at French Open

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more