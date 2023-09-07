Thu, 07 Sep, 2023 - 08:18

Joao Palhinha in the sights of Bayern Munich for January swoop

Al-Ittihad gearing up for one final big bid for Mohamed Salah ahead of Saudi transfer deadline.
By PA Sport Staff

The deadline day drama is starting to warm up for a second act in January with the Evening Standard reporting that Bayern Munich look set to launch a fresh bid for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha at the start of the year.

Fulham’s Joao Palhinha during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage in 2023. (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will be in playing exile until January after the 36-year-old dug in his heels over moving clubs, despite The Guardian reporting Spurs received offers for the French international.

The Daily Telegraph reports Spurs defender Eric Dier has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, shortly after holding talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy after boss Ange Postecoglou froze out the England player.

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad are ready to place a £200million bid to Liverpool for the 31-year-old Egyptian star as time ticks down on Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Mo Salah for Liverpool
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring a goal. (Darren Staples/PA)

Antoine Griezmann: The 32-year-old France forward looks set to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season, planning to join Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer.

