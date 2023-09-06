Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 17:20

France v Ireland: Time, channel, team news

The Republic of Ireland face France in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier in Paris on Thursday night
France v Ireland: Time, channel, team news

James Cox

The Republic of Ireland face France in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier in Paris on Thursday night.

Here's everything you need to know.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm Irish time (8.45pm local time). France's usually play their games at the Stade de France, but that is being used for the Rugby World Cup opener on Friday evening.

The game will instead take place at PSG's Parc de Princes.

Where can I watch it?

Coverage on RTÉ2 starts from 7pm.

Team news

Evan Ferguson, who scored a stunning Premier League hat-trick against Newcastle at the weekend, has been ruled out through injury in a massive blow to Stephen Kenny's side.

Captain John Egan is also an injury doubt which could mean a start for Nottingham Forest's new signing Andrew Omobamidele.

Matt Doherty is suspended after his red card against Greece while Séamus Coleman is out injured as well. That means promising Udinese full-back Festy Ebosele could feature in Paris.

How does the group stand?

It's going to be an uphill battle for Ireland.

Ireland beat Gibraltar 3-0 but are in a poor position due to a 1-0 defeat to France and a 2-1 loss against Greece, particularly the latter.

It will be very difficult to get any sort of result from Kylian Mbappe and co, who have secured four wins from four.

That would essentially mean only three points would be the only option for Ireland as they host the Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Odds

France: 2/9

Ireland: 16/1

Draw: 11/2

 

 

More in this section

Leicester City owner ‘trusted the safety’ of helicopter which crashed, says son Leicester City owner ‘trusted the safety’ of helicopter which crashed, says son
Footballer Leigh Griffiths fined for kicking flare into crowd Footballer Leigh Griffiths fined for kicking flare into crowd
Manchester United taking abuse allegations made against Antony ‘seriously’ Manchester United taking abuse allegations made against Antony ‘seriously’
Matt Fagerson says being at World Cup with brother Zander ‘pretty special’

Matt Fagerson says being at World Cup with brother Zander ‘pretty special’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more