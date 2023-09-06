France v Ireland: Time, channel, team news

James Cox

The Republic of Ireland face France in their latest Euro 2024 qualifier in Paris on Thursday night.

Here's everything you need to know.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 7.45pm Irish time (8.45pm local time). France's usually play their games at the Stade de France, but that is being used for the Rugby World Cup opener on Friday evening.

The game will instead take place at PSG's Parc de Princes.

Where can I watch it?

Coverage on RTÉ2 starts from 7pm.

Team news

Evan Ferguson, who scored a stunning Premier League hat-trick against Newcastle at the weekend, has been ruled out through injury in a massive blow to Stephen Kenny's side.

Captain John Egan is also an injury doubt which could mean a start for Nottingham Forest's new signing Andrew Omobamidele.

Matt Doherty is suspended after his red card against Greece while Séamus Coleman is out injured as well. That means promising Udinese full-back Festy Ebosele could feature in Paris.

How does the group stand?

It's going to be an uphill battle for Ireland.

Ireland beat Gibraltar 3-0 but are in a poor position due to a 1-0 defeat to France and a 2-1 loss against Greece, particularly the latter.

It will be very difficult to get any sort of result from Kylian Mbappe and co, who have secured four wins from four.

That would essentially mean only three points would be the only option for Ireland as they host the Netherlands at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday.

Odds

France: 2/9

Ireland: 16/1

Draw: 11/2