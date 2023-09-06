Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 15:50

Ex-Liverpool star John Barnes owes £238,000 tax, judge told

Tax officials have lodged a bankruptcy petition against the former England footballer and a judge considered the case at a hearing on Wednesday.
Ex-Liverpool star John Barnes owes £238,000 tax, judge told

By Brian Farmer, PA

Tax officials have lodged a bankruptcy petition against former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes.

A judge considered Barnes’ case at a hearing in a specialist court in London on Wednesday.

Judge Catherine Burton was told, by a HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) official, that Barnes owed £238,000 (€277,684).

She made no orders and said the case would be reconsidered on November 29th.

 

Barnes was not at the hearing.

Barrister Nathan Webb, who represented Barnes, told the judge that his client “just” needed time to pay and asked for an adjournment.

He said Barnes was employed by Liverpool Football Club “on a salary of £200,000”.

“Mr Barnes is very well and able to pay,” Mr Webb told Judge Burton on Wednesday.

“He just requires a bit of time.”

Another judge had dismissed another bankruptcy petition lodged by tax officials against Barnes in June.

HMRC officials had indicated, during that earlier litigation, that Barnes had owed at least £200,000.

John Barnes debt
Tax officials have lodged a bankruptcy petition against former Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes (Dave Howarth/PA)

They had told a judge that money owed had been paid.

Barnes, 59, played for Watford, Liverpool and Newcastle.

He also won 79 England caps between 1983 and 1995 and was head coach at Celtic after ending his playing career.

Judge Burton oversaw a hearing in the Insolvency & Companies Court.

In November, Liverpool said, in a statement on the club website, that Barnes had been appointed as a “club ambassador” – a role that would “see him represent the Reds at home and abroad”.

More in this section

Luis Rubiales conduct has caused ‘enormous damage’, says Spanish FA Luis Rubiales conduct has caused ‘enormous damage’, says Spanish FA
Ireland trio Jack Conan, Dan Sheehan and Dave Kilcoyne out of World Cup opener Ireland trio Jack Conan, Dan Sheehan and Dave Kilcoyne out of World Cup opener
Shane Lowry defends Ryder Cup selection and says Europe have ‘best 12 players’ Shane Lowry defends Ryder Cup selection and says Europe have ‘best 12 players’
Jorge Vilda sacked as boss of World Cup winners Spain

Jorge Vilda sacked as boss of World Cup winners Spain

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more