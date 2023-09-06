Wed, 06 Sep, 2023 - 10:44

Tipperary's Séamus Callanan announces retirement from inter-county hurling

Callanan made his debut for the Tipperary seniors in 2008
Tipperary's Séamus Callanan announces retirement from inter-county hurling

Muireann Duffy

Tipperary hurler Séamus Callanan has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling following 16 years with the Premier County's senior squad.

Announcing his decision in a statement on Wednesday morning, the Drom and Inch player said representing his county was a privilege and added that he is grateful to have had "such an enjoyable career with so many great memories".

Callanan was part of the All-Ireland winning teams of 2010 and 2016, and went on to captain the side in 2019 when they saw off Kilkenny to claim the All-Ireland title once again.

That year also saw him named Hurler of the Year, adding to his tally of four All-Star awards.

The 34-year-old's statement added: "I wish to thank all the Tipperary players I had the pleasure of calling my teammates since 2008. I have made lifelong friends and feel honoured to have taken to the pitch with some of the greatest hurlers who ever wore the Tipperary jersey.

"I am also grateful to all the managers and backroom teams who gave me so much support and guidance through the years."

He also paid thanks to his club, adding that he looks forward to continuing to line out for Drom and Inch "for many years to come".

Séamus Callanan celebrating with the Liam MacCarthy cup following Tipperary's win over Kilkenny in 2019. Photo: Inphombie

"Finally, I wish Tipperary all the very best for 2024. I have no doubt that the players and management have the ability and commitment to bring more success to the county and I look forward to being amongst the Tipperary supporters cheering them on," Callanan added.

Tipperary senior hurling manager Liam Cahill praised Callanan's "outstanding commitment to Tipperary over a long and distinguished career", adding he leaves the county set-up "with countless memorable moments and a legacy that will inspire future generations of young hurlers not just in Tipperary but across Ireland".

"He owes nothing to Tipperary and I wish him the very best in to the future," Cahill said.

More in this section

Football rumours: Manchester City leading the chase for Evan Ferguson Football rumours: Manchester City leading the chase for Evan Ferguson
World Player of the Year award 'long forgotten' by Ireland – Josh van der Flier World Player of the Year award 'long forgotten' by Ireland – Josh van der Flier
Novak Djokovic thrives in New York heat to beat Taylor Fritz in straight sets Novak Djokovic thrives in New York heat to beat Taylor Fritz in straight sets
Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park relishing chance to test himself at World Cup

Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park relishing chance to test himself at World Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more