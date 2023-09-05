Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 16:39

Ireland trio Jack Conan, Dan Sheehan and Dave Kilcoyne out of World Cup opener

Back-rower Conan was the only member of Andy Farrell’s 33-man squad to sit out training on Tuesday.
Ireland trio Jack Conan, Dan Sheehan and Dave Kilcoyne out of World Cup opener

By Ed Elliot, PA, Tours

Ireland trio Jack Conan, Dan Sheehan and Dave Kilcoyne have been ruled out of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup opener against Romania in Bordeaux.

Back-rower Conan, who suffered a foot problem against Italy a month ago, was the only member of Andy Farrell’s 33-man squad to sit out training on Tuesday morning.

Hooker Sheehan took part in the session at the team’s training base in Tours but will not be rushed back into action following the foot injury he sustained against England on August 19th.

Prop Kilcoyne is returning to fitness following a hamstring issue.

Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell said: “Everyone’s going well, there are a few guys still finishing their rehab, and they won’t be involved at the weekend.

“But by and large we’re close to a full bill of health.

“Dan and Jack Conan (will not be involved). David Kilcoyne as well is struggling a little bit but should be OK next week.”

More in this section

Clubs send out wrong message playing footballers accused of abuse – Women’s Aid Clubs send out wrong message playing footballers accused of abuse – Women’s Aid
Jorge Vilda sacked as boss of World Cup winners Spain Jorge Vilda sacked as boss of World Cup winners Spain
Luis Rubiales conduct has caused ‘enormous damage’, says Spanish FA Luis Rubiales conduct has caused ‘enormous damage’, says Spanish FA
Shane Lowry defends Ryder Cup selection and says Europe have ‘best 12 players’

Shane Lowry defends Ryder Cup selection and says Europe have ‘best 12 players’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more