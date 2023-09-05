Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 16:09

Jorge Vilda sacked as boss of World Cup winners Spain

The 42-year-old led the team to victory in Australia and New Zealand.
Jorge Vilda sacked as boss of World Cup winners Spain

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Spain’s Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda has been sacked amid the fallout from the scandal involving the Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales.

Vilda was the only member of the women’s national team coaching set-up not to resign in protest at the behaviour of Rubiales at the end of the World Cup final, but the Spanish football federation (RFEF) confirmed his dismissal on Tuesday afternoon.

Concerns over Vilda’s coaching methods and regime were reported to have been a key factor in 15 Spain players refusing to play for the national team last year.

The federation, under Rubiales’ leadership, refused to budge in response to the players’ complaints, with a statement saying those involved would only be able to return to the national team “if they accept their mistake and ask for forgiveness”.

Vilda was seen applauding Rubiales at an emergency RFEF general assembly when he announced on August 25th that he would not resign over his actions in Sydney, where he kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips – something she says she did not consent to – and where he grabbed his crotch in the VIP area celebrating the win, stood just metres from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter.

Rubiales was suspended by Fifa the following day, pending an investigation into his conduct.

The RFEF made no reference to any discontent among the players towards the players in announcing Vilda’s exit, instead referring to his “professionalism and dedication during all these years”.

The statement described the move as one of the first “renewal measures” under current president Pedro Rocha, who earlier on Tuesday had published a letter apologising on behalf of the RFEF for Rubiales’ behaviour.

“We value (Vilda’s) impeccable personal and sporting conduct, being a key piece in the notable growth of women’s football in Spain. During his extensive period, Vilda has been a promoter of the values ​​of respect and sportsmanship in football,” the RFEF statement confirming the coach’s dismissal said.

“The RFEF would like to express its gratitude to Jorge Vilda for the services provided, for his professionalism and dedication during all these years, wishing him the best successes in the future.

“The RFEF is left with an extraordinary sporting legacy thanks to the implementation of a recognized game model and a methodology that has been an engine of growth for all the women’s categories of the national team.”

More in this section

Bastien Chalureau says he is ‘not a racist’ following France World Cup call-up Bastien Chalureau says he is ‘not a racist’ following France World Cup call-up
Luis Rubiales conduct has caused ‘enormous damage’, says Spanish FA Luis Rubiales conduct has caused ‘enormous damage’, says Spanish FA
Olympic champion Adam Peaty 'sustains facial injury in scuffle with team-mate' Olympic champion Adam Peaty 'sustains facial injury in scuffle with team-mate'
Al-Ittihad set to make record £215m bid for Mohamed Salah

Al-Ittihad set to make record £215m bid for Mohamed Salah

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more