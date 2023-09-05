Tue, 05 Sep, 2023 - 14:35

Luis Rubiales conduct has caused ‘enormous damage’, says Spanish FA

The 46-year-old was suspended by FIFA while it investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney on August 20.
By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

The Spanish football federation has apologised for the “enormous damage” caused by the actions of its suspended president Luis Rubiales.

The 46-year-old has been provisionally barred from all football activity for an initial 90 days by FIFA while it investigates his conduct at last month’s Women’s World Cup final in Sydney.

Rubiales kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation, something Hermoso has said she did not consent to. However, Rubiales has refused to resign over the matter.

Now, the current president of the Spanish federation (RFEF), Pedro Rocha, has written a letter distancing the organisation from Rubiales’ actions, saying he is “ashamed” by them.

“The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and the values ​​of football and sport as a whole have been enormous,” Rocha’s letter said.

“Mr Rubiales’ actions do not represent the values ​​defended by the Spanish federation, nor the values ​​of Spanish society as a whole.

“His actions must be attributed solely and exclusively to him, since he is the one solely responsible for those actions before society, before the sports governing bodies and, if applicable, before justice.

“To be clear, this position was that of Mr Rubiales, not that of the RFEF. We feel especially sorry and ashamed for the pain and additional distress this has caused.”

