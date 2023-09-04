Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 20:46

Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of upcoming England fixtures

Both players had reported to St George’s Park on Monday.
Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of upcoming England fixtures

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold have been ruled out of England’s upcoming fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland.

The Football Association confirmed both players had reported to England’s St George’s Park base on Monday.

However, the pair were then withdrawn from the squad following checks on injuries sustained prior to arriving at camp.

No further call-ups are expected, with Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier scheduled to arrive on Wednesday owing to a personal commitment.

England face Ukraine in Wroclaw on Saturday before taking on Scotland in Glasgow in a friendly on September 12th.

More in this section

World Rugby chief confident no confusion around disciplinary issues at World Cup World Rugby chief confident no confusion around disciplinary issues at World Cup
Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher feeling ‘unbelievably healthy’ ahead of World Cup Ireland hooker Ronan Kelleher feeling ‘unbelievably healthy’ ahead of World Cup
Shane Lowry handed Ryder Cup wild card for Team Europe Shane Lowry handed Ryder Cup wild card for Team Europe
Owen Farrell says high tackle that led to World Cup suspension ‘a mistake’

Owen Farrell says high tackle that led to World Cup suspension ‘a mistake’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more