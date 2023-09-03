Sun, 03 Sep, 2023 - 13:22

Sunday Sport: Celtic defeat Rangers, Arsenal host Manchester United

A busy day of football action.
Sunday Sport: Celtic defeat Rangers, Arsenal host Manchester United

Arsenal and Manchester United have won 16 Premier League titles between them, and the great rivals meet at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Kick off is at 4.30.

There are two games which started at 2:00.

Liverpool are 2-0 up against Aston Villa at Anfield, and it's goalless between Crystal Palace and Wolves at Selhurst Park.

In the Scottish Premiership, Celtic defeated Rangers 1-0 at in the Old Firm Derby at Ibrox.

Kyogo Furuhashi scored the goal for Celtic.

From 3:00, Aberdeen face Hibernian and it's Hearts up against Motherwell.

Yesterday, Republic of Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson became only the fourth 18 year old to score a Premier League hat trick.

He fired Brighton to a 3-1 win over Newcastle.

Golf

Leona Maguire has moved to 10 under par through 6 holes of her final round at the KPMG Women's Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

Anne van Dam of the Netherlands leads on 14 under.

On the DP World Tour, England's Matt Fitzpatrick leads on 15 under in the final round of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

Padraig Harrington is currently in a tie for fifth on 12 under.

Tom McKibbin finished on 10 under after an excellent round of 62, while John Murphy ended on level par.

More in this section

Sir Mo Farah finishes fourth on farewell to London racing at Big Half Sir Mo Farah finishes fourth on farewell to London racing at Big Half
Evan Ferguson can become European scoring great – Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi Evan Ferguson can become European scoring great – Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi
I have been placed on death watch by the media – Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers I have been placed on death watch by the media – Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers
Erling Haaland: I think Manchester City’s second goal was offside as well

Erling Haaland: I think Manchester City’s second goal was offside as well

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more