Getafe boss eager to help Mason Greenwood ‘recover professional status’ in Spain

The 21-year joined the LaLiga club on loan on transfer deadline day.
By PA sport staff

Getafe head coach Jose Bordalas has defended the club’s decision to hand Mason Greenwood a way back into football.

The 21-year-old joined the LaLiga side on loan from Manchester United, who suspended him in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online, on transfer deadline day.

Greenwood faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued.

Asked about the decision to sign the one-cap England international after his side’s 2-1 league defeat at Real Madrid on Saturday, Bordalas told a press conference: “It is a very delicate situation to trivialise that issue.

“Everyone knows what happened and appropriate measures were taken. Everyone knows how it ended, with a non-convictory sentence.

“He is a footballer of a very high level and arrives at Getafe with enormous enthusiasm.”

Reports suggested United might try to reintegrate Greenwood into the squad at Old Trafford after concluding an internal investigation, but they revealed last week he would be leaving the club by mutual agreement after a public outcry.

Asked if signing Greenwood, who was not involved in the matchday squad at the Bernabeu, might prompt an unfavourable reaction, Bordalas added: “I can only speak at a footballing level.

“We all know the potential he has. He is a very young boy and we hope that he adapts to a very different League. Surely he wants to recover his professional status and Getafe can help him in that sense.”

