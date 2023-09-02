James Cox

Manchester United and Arsenal renew their rivalry in a 4.30pm kick-off in the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The rivalry between the two clubs was forged as they competed for the Premier League title on a regular basis.

However, while both sides have struggled in recent years, they appear to be on an upward trajectory again.

They finished in second and third place last year, with Arsenal pushing Manchester City at the top of the league and United winning the League Cup under Erik ten Hag.

Ahead of the game, why not challenge your knowledge of the tie with our quiz?



<section> <h2>Manchester United v Arsenal quiz</h2> <p>Manchester United and Arsenal renew their rivalry on Sunday. It's one of the biggest rivalries in the Premier League, but how well do you know the fixture?</p> </section> <section> <h2>In 2002, Arsenal won the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Old Trafford. Who scored the winning goal?</h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Manchester United beat Arsenal to end the Invincibles run in 2004. What was the score?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Who has scored the most goals in the fixture? </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What food was thrown at Sir Alex Ferguson after the Invincible-ending game? </strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Who has made the most appearances in the fixture?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Arsene Wenger's arrival in London sparked the rivalry with Alex Ferguson and United as the Gunners became regular title contenders. When did he join the club?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Hard Luck!</strong></h2> </h2> <p>Some of those were tricky. Keep up to date with the latest sports news on Breakingnews.ie</p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Well Done!</strong></h2> </h3> <p>You've been keeping up to date with the latest sports news. Good job!</p> </section> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p></p>