Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 21:52

Manchester United v Arsenal Quiz

Manchester United and Arsenal renew their rivalry in a 4.30pm kick-off in the Emirates Stadium on Sunday
Manchester United v Arsenal Quiz

James Cox

Manchester United and Arsenal renew their rivalry in a 4.30pm kick-off in the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The rivalry between the two clubs was forged as they competed for the Premier League title on a regular basis.

However, while both sides have struggled in recent years, they appear to be on an upward trajectory again.

They finished in second and third place last year, with Arsenal pushing Manchester City at the top of the league and United winning the League Cup under Erik ten Hag.

Ahead of the game, why not challenge your knowledge of the tie with our quiz?


If the quiz does not show up in your browser, click here.

More in this section

Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma send West Ham top with win at Luton Jarrod Bowen and Kurt Zouma send West Ham top with win at Luton
New signing Ryan Gravenberch says Liverpool one of ‘biggest clubs in the world’ New signing Ryan Gravenberch says Liverpool one of ‘biggest clubs in the world’
Premier League summer spending exceeds £2bn for the first time Premier League summer spending exceeds £2bn for the first time
Liverpool determined to rebuff further Al-Ittihad approaches for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool determined to rebuff further Al-Ittihad approaches for Mohamed Salah

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more