Sat, 02 Sep, 2023 - 13:24

Saturday Sport: Manchester City face Fulham, Chelsea host Forest

A busy day of action in the Premier League
Soccer

It's 1-1 between Sheffield United and Everton  in the Premier League's lunchtime game.

Abdoulaye Doucouré getting the Toffees' first goal this season to put them in front at Bramall Lane, before Cameron Archer equalised for Sheffield United.

At 3:00, Manchester City host Fulham. Chelsea are at home to Nottingham Forest, Tottenham travel to Burnley, and Brentford host Bournemouth,

At 5.30, Brighton play Newcastle.

Republic of Ireland international Andrew Omobamidele secured a late move to Nottingham Forest on Transfer Deadline Day last night.

The 21-year-old is leaving Norwich City for a reported fee of 23 million euro.

Under-21 star Tom Cannon also moved to Leicester from Everton on Friday evening, for a fee of around 8.8 million euro.

Women’s Premier Division leaders Peamount United are away to DLR Waves this afternoon.

Shelbourne start the day six points adrift, and play Athlone.

Bohemians face Galway United, Shamrock Rovers go to Cork City, And Sligo Rovers entertain Wexford Youths.

Golf

Leona Maguire and Olivia Mehaffey are six shots off the lead early in the third round of the Women's Irish Open

They lead the Irish challenge at Dromoland Castle on 4-under par.

India’s Diksha Dagar leads on 10-under par.

Padraig Harrington is now 4 shots off the lead midway through his third round at the European Masters.

The Dubliner is tied for 25th on seven under par, with Tom Kibbin on 2 under

There's a three-way tie for the lead, with 11-under to score to beat in Switzerland.

Rugby

Munster are looking to be crowned Women’s Interprovincial champions for the fourth consecutive year later.

They take on Leinster in this year’s final at Musgrave Park where kick-off is at 4:45.

Connacht play Ulster in the third place playoff there from 3.

