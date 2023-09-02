Mason Greenwood completes loan move to Getafe

By PA Sport Staff

Mason Greenwood has joined Spanish club Getafe on loan in a move that Manchester United say will allow the player to rebuild his career away from Old Trafford.

Greenwood was suspended by United on January 30th 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

The 21-year-old faced charges including attempted rape and assault, but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued.

Reports that United were planning to retain him following an internal investigation were met by public outcry and the club announced last week that it had been mutually agreed for him to leave.

Clubs in Italy, Germany and Turkey were among those to express interest, but Greenwood has now joined LaLiga side Getafe on a season-long loan, subject to international clearance.

A United club statement read: “The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United. The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

The PA news agency understands Getafe are making a small contribution to Greenwood’s wages as United focused on finding him somewhere he could resume his career.

Academy graduate Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 matches for United, with his last appearance coming against West Ham on January 22md 2022.

Tottenham spent big in the closing minutes of the transfer window by signing Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £47.5million.

First time wearing Lilywhite 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cNPCgZJPNc — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 1, 2023

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou made the Wales international his number one target following the departure of Harry Kane last month and Johnson has signed a deal at Tottenham until the summer of 2029.

Johnson’s arrival was Tottenham’s only incoming on transfer deadline day after proposed moves for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth collapsed.

Spurs had to trim their squad before they could sanction any more incomings and even though defenders Japhet Tanganga and Sergio Reguilon left on loan to join Augsburg and Manchester United respectively, Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez were unable to secure transfers away.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg also turned down an approach from Fulham and further talks with Atletico Madrid collapsed, while Tanguy Ndombele and Bryan Gil remained at Tottenham.

Forest were the busiest club on deadline day as they wasted no time investing the Johnson cash.

Defender Nuno Tavares arrived on loan from Arsenal, Argentina midfielder Nicolas Domínguez joined from Bologna with Remo Freuler going the other way, while winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos were signed from Chelsea and Benfica respectively.

Ibrahim Sangare arrived at the City Ground on a five-year deal from PSV and former Liverpool striker Divock Origi joined on loan from AC Milan.

Liverpool – who have rejected a £150m offer for Mohamed Salah from Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Ittihad – and Manchester United both added to their midfield departments, with Netherlands international Ryan Gravenberch sealing a £35m move to Anfield from Bayern Munich.

United signed Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina until June 2024, subject to international clearance and registration requirements.

The PA news agency understands United have paid a 10million euros (£8.6m) loan fee for Amrabat, with the season-long deal including the option to trigger a permanent move.

If that option is taken, Fiorentina will receive a 20m euros (£17.1m) transfer fee and up to 5m euros (£4.3m) in potential add-ons.

Morocco midfielder Amrabat said: “It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I’ve had to be patient for this moment but I’m someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams.

“I am a passionate player; I want to bring that energy to the squad, and I will put everything into every action I take for the team.”

Earlier on Friday, United confirmed the arrival of Turkey international goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce, left-back Reguilon on loan from Tottenham until June 2024 and former Reds’ central defender Jonny Evans on a one-year deal.

Manchester City completed the signing of Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53m – a club-record sale for the Midlands outfit – while selling Cole Palmer to Chelsea for an initial £40m with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.

Wolves spent some of the Nunes money on midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who joined on a five-year deal from Strasbourg.

Crystal Palace bolstered their defence with the addition of Arsenal’s Rob Holding and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga also left the Gunners to make a season-long switch to Luton.

Brighton signed Ansu Fati on a season-long loan from Barcelona, with Belgium midfielder Mike Tresor making a similar move from Genk to Burnley.