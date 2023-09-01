Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 11:22

Manchester City sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53million

The 25-year-old Portugal international has signed a five-year deal with the champions.
Manchester City sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves for £53million

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City have signed Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes on a five-year deal.

After overcoming some minor sticking points in final negotiations over an initial £47.3m deal on Wednesday night, both clubs were able to come to an agreement on a £53million move – a club-record sale for Wolves.

Nunes became Wolves’ record signing when he joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £38m last summer on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

However, the 25-year-old Portugal international was keen to move to the Etihad Stadium and did not train with Wolves in order to push the move through.

Nunes told the club’s official website: “I’m so happy to be joining Manchester City, the champions of Europe and a club I’ve admired for a long time.

“The opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the greatest managers ever, and alongside some of the best players in the world was something I couldn’t turn down.

“I’ve learned so much during my season at Wolves and I’m excited to continue improving in the Premier League, a division which brings the best out of me.

“I’m really excited to get going, meet the fans and hopefully be a part of plenty more success at City.”

Midfielder Tommy Doyle, 21, heads the other way, joining the Molineux club on a season-long loan with the option to make the switch permanent next summer.

Doyle’s exit follows that of fellow City academy product Cole Palmer, who has joined Chelsea on a seven-year contract.

The PA news agency understands Chelsea will pay an initial £40million for the 21-year-old with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.

It is understood a deal was struck on Wednesday for a player City had been keen to keep but were ultimately persuaded to part with by the size of Chelsea’s bid.

More in this section

AZ Alkmaar among Aston Villa’s opponents in Europa Conference League group stage AZ Alkmaar among Aston Villa’s opponents in Europa Conference League group stage
My duty to help Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati realise potential – Roberto De Zerbi My duty to help Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati realise potential – Roberto De Zerbi
Premier League’s £2bn transfer window shows incredible pace of growth, Deloitte says Premier League’s £2bn transfer window shows incredible pace of growth, Deloitte says
Tottenham agree fee for Brennan Johnson with Nottingham Forest

Tottenham agree fee for Brennan Johnson with Nottingham Forest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more