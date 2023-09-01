Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 10:03

Chelsea sign Manchester City forward Cole Palmer for £40m

The forward’s arrival takes the club’s spending since Todd Boehly’s takeover past the £1billion mark.
Chelsea sign Manchester City forward Cole Palmer for £40m

By Robert O'Connor, PA

Chelsea have completed the signing of Manchester City forward Cole Palmer on a seven-year contract.

The PA news agency understands the club will pay an initial £40million for the 21-year-old academy graduate with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons.

It is understood a deal was struck on Wednesday for a player City had been keen to keep but were ultimately persuaded to part with by the size of Chelsea’s bid.

“I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign,” Palmer told his new club’s website.

“I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here.”

It takes spending in the 16 months since the club was acquired by Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium to over £1billion, with Palmer the 12th player through the door during the summer transfer window.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has stated repeatedly in recent weeks that he has been keen to sign another forward player but would only be tempted back into the market for the right profile of player.

Palmer played 14 times in the Premier League last season as Pep Guardiola’s side won a third consecutive title, and was an unused substitute during their Champions League final victory over Inter in Istanbul.

Cole Palmer, right, scores Manchester City's equaliser against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup
Cole Palmer, right, scores Manchester City’s equaliser against Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

He began this season by scoring a spectacular goal at Wembley in the team’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Community Shield, a match they went on to lose on penalties.

He was also City’s scorer in the Super Cup draw with Sevilla in Athens last month which ended in a victorious penalty shoot-out.

More in this section

Rankings suggest Ireland or France can land a first World Cup Rankings suggest Ireland or France can land a first World Cup
AZ Alkmaar among Aston Villa’s opponents in Europa Conference League group stage AZ Alkmaar among Aston Villa’s opponents in Europa Conference League group stage
Rasmus Hojlund fit to make Manchester United debut at Arsenal – Erik ten Hag Rasmus Hojlund fit to make Manchester United debut at Arsenal – Erik ten Hag
Mo Farah prepares for ’emotional’ final London race in Sunday’s Big Half

Mo Farah prepares for ’emotional’ final London race in Sunday’s Big Half

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more