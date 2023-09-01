Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 07:54

Tottenham take pursuit of Brennan Johnson to deadline day

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher emerges as another deadline day midfield target for Spurs.
Tottenham take pursuit of Brennan Johnson to deadline day

By PA Sport Staff

Tottenham head into transfer deadline with their pursuit of Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, from Nottingham Forest continuing, according to the Evening Standard. The Daily Telegraph reports Chelsea’s England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, could also be a late target for Spurs.

Manchester United v Brentford – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United’s Scott McTominay (PA)

Fulham have emerged as suitors for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg according to the Evening Standard. With Joao Palhinha a possible deadline day departure, Fulham are also being linked with a move for Manchester United’s Scott McTominay.

Wolves are looking to strengthen their striking options with the Daily Mail reporting they are interested in Scotland forward Che Adams from Southampton. Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho is another option for a move to Molineux.

Nottingham Forest are keen on bringing Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare to the City Ground. The Daily Mail reports Forest have revived talks with PSV Eindhoven over a deal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Watford v Birmingham City – Sky Bet Championship – Vicarage Stadium
Hannibal Mejbri on loan at Birmingham City

Hannibal Mejbri: Sevilla and Anderlecht are keen on the 20-year-old midfielder, who has been told he has a role at Manchester United if he stays at Old Trafford.

Johan Bakayoko: Brentford are believed to have lodged a club-record bid to bring the striker, 20, from PSV Eindhoven.

More in this section

My duty to help Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati realise potential – Roberto De Zerbi My duty to help Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati realise potential – Roberto De Zerbi
Tottenham agree fee for Brennan Johnson with Nottingham Forest Tottenham agree fee for Brennan Johnson with Nottingham Forest
AZ Alkmaar among Aston Villa’s opponents in Europa Conference League group stage AZ Alkmaar among Aston Villa’s opponents in Europa Conference League group stage
Premier League’s £2bn transfer window shows incredible pace of growth, Deloitte says

Premier League’s £2bn transfer window shows incredible pace of growth, Deloitte says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more