Roy Keane donates car worth €30,000 to Cork hospice fundraiser

James Cox

Roy Keane has made a generous donation worth over €30,000 to a Co Cork hospice fundraising raffle.

The Manchester United legend covered the cost of the top prize for the Marymount University Hospital and Hospice, a Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid valued at €30,900.

The car raffle fundraiser runs until February 14th, 2024.

Keane is a Cork native, and he has been known to volunteer and contribute to local charities during numerous visits to his home city over the years.

“Roy Keane’s incredible generosity means the world to us here,” said Enid Conway, fundraising and marketing manager at Marymount Hospice. “A huge community of people receive the special care delivered by Marymount. It is inspiring to see this acknowledged by anyone wishing to support what we do.

“Marymount is a unique and essential force of care for families in Cork and further afield. We are sincerely thankful for Roy’s gesture and the positive impact it will have for those in our care and their families. It really is a wonderful act of kindness.”

Marymount Hospice provides palliative and respite care as well as bereavement support.

Raffle tickets, costing €10, can be bought from the reception at Marymount Hospice, Cogans Toyota Carrigaline or online.